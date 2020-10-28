Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $602.1 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $582.4 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $604.5 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $3.47 billion from $3.50 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $604.5 Mln. vs. $582.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.

