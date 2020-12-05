Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 10th of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of January.

Automatic Data Processing's next dividend payment will be US$0.93 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.72 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Automatic Data Processing has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $174.79. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Automatic Data Processing has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Automatic Data Processing paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (61%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Automatic Data Processing has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Automatic Data Processing has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Automatic Data Processing worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 63% and 61% respectively. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Automatic Data Processing's dividend merits.

So while Automatic Data Processing looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Automatic Data Processing has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

