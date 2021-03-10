Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.2% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADP was $183.06, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.29 and a 77.54% increase over the 52 week low of $103.11.

ADP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). ADP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.77. Zacks Investment Research reports ADP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .18%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

ProShares Trust (NOBL)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 11% over the last 100 days. FTCS has the highest percent weighting of ADP at 2.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.