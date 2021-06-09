Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $198.88, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADP was $198.88, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.53 and a 56.22% increase over the 52 week low of $127.31.

ADP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Accenture plc (ACN). ADP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.77. Zacks Investment Research reports ADP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .51%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

