Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $174.53, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADP was $174.53, representing a -4.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.32 and a 69.27% increase over the 52 week low of $103.11.

ADP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). ADP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ADP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.79%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)

ProShares Trust (NOBL)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 23.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ADP at 2.3%.

