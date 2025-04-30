Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.249 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $1.184 billion, or $2.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.249 billion or $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $5.553 billion from $5.253 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.249 Bln. vs. $1.184 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue: $5.553 Bln vs. $5.253 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.