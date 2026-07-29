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Automatic Data Processing Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

July 29, 2026 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $978.6 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $910.6 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.054 billion or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.473 billion from $5.126 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $978.6 Mln. vs. $910.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $5.473 Bln vs. $5.126 Bln last year.

For the year fiscal 2027,Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between 9% to 11% and revenue growth is expected to be between 5% to 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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