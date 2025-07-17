Automatic Data Processing Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ADP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $301.19, changing hands as high as $302.05 per share. Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADP's low point in its 52 week range is $244.6501 per share, with $329.9295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $301.98. The ADP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.