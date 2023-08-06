Automatic Data Processing (BER:ADP) Price Target Increased by 8.27% to 237.06

The average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing (BER:ADP) has been revised to 237.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.27% from the prior estimate of 218.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 207.02 to a high of 272.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from the latest reported closing price of 226.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.45%, an increase of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 352,908K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,828K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,611K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,669K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,198K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,399K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,030K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,441K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,021K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 14.02% over the last quarter.

