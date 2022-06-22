Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Up 6% in a Year: Here's Why

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc.ADP have gained 6% over the past year, outperforming the 0.5% decline of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite declined 14% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper into factors that have contributed to the company’s price performance:

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

ADP reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last four quarters. Strength across Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services’ revenues should have aided the company’s top-line performance. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from operational efficiency.

Raised 2022 Guidance

ADP has raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company now expects revenues to register 9-10% growth compared with the earlier-expected growth rate of 8-9%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to register 15-17% growth compared with the prior-expected growth rate of 12-14%. The company now expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 7% compared with the prior-expected growth rate of about 6%, and PEO Services revenues to grow at a rate of 14-15% compared with the prior-expected growth rate of 13% to 15%.

Strategic Acquisitions Bode Well

Acquisitions like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company have strengthened ADP’s customer base and are helping it expand operations in international markets. The company continues to pursue acquisitions that strategically fit its overall business mix and are easy to integrate over the long term.

