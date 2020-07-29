Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.14 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8% and remained flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.38 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.6% but declined 3% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on an organic constant-currency basis.
So far this year, shares of ADP have lost 14% compared with 13.1% decline of the industry. In contrast, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 0.7% in the said time frame.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Segments in Detail
Employer Services revenues of $2.29 billion decreased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on organic constant-currency basis. Pays per control decreased 10.8% year over year. New business bookings decreased 67%.
PEO Services revenues were up 4% year over year to $1.08 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 548,000, down 3% from the prior-year quarter.
Interest on funds held for clients decreased 22% to $114.8 million. The company’s average client funds balances decreased 8% year over year to $24 billion. Average interest yield on client funds declined 30 basis points to 1.9%
Margins
Adjusted EBIT decreased 2% year over year to $653 million. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 10 basis points from the year-ago quarter to 19.3%, backed by prudent expense management and cost savings related to transformation initiatives, which were partially offset by a decline in revenues combined with ADP's continued investment in sales, services and products.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
ADP exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.91 billion compared with $1.71 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $1 billion was flat year over year.
The company generated $776.6 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $33.4 million. The company paid out dividends worth $391.6 million and did not repurchase any shares.
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
ADP expects revenues to decline at a rate of 1-4%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to decline at a rate of 13-18%. The company expects adjusted EBIT margin to be down 300 basis points. Adjusted effective tax rate is anticipated to be 23.1%.
Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, whichbeat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.
IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.
Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.