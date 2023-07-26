Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Q4 in Detail

Segments

Employer Services’ revenues of $2.78 billion increased 11% on a reported and organic constant-currency basis and beat our estimates by 1.8%. Pays per control increased 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading.

PEO Services’ revenues were up 4% year over year to $1.46 billion, which matched our estimate. Average number of worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 722,000, up 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure.

Interest on funds held for clients increased 86% to $235.7 million. ADP’s average client funds balance increased 3% to $34.7 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 120 basis points (bps) to 2.7%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 23% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $1 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 270 bps to 22.5%.

The margin of Employer Services increased 480 bps while PEO Services’ margin declined 110 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.08 billion, compared with $1.83 billion in the prior fiscal quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

Automatic Data Processing generated $1.19 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $60.9 million.

FY24 Outlook

ADP expects revenues to register 6-7% growth. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to see 10-12% growth. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 23%. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to grow 60-80 bps.

Automatic Data Processing expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 7-8%, while PEO Services revenues are expected to grow at 3-5%.

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Interpublic Group of Companies IPG second-quarter 2023 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (considering 6 cents from non-recurring items) came in at 74 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 23.3% but declining 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.33 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.9% and decreased 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.67 billion decreased 2.6% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 59 cents from non-recurring items) came in at $1.71 per share, beating the consensus mark by 2.4% but declining 18.2% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.4% while matching the year-ago figure on a reported basis. The top line gained 1% on a local-currency basis.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected results. Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% and declined 32.2% year over year, owing to restructuring costs and Argentina-related non-cash currency translation losses. Revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 4.3% year over year on a reported basis. The same decreased 3% on a constant-currency basis.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.