Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP has reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.9 beat the consensus estimate by 4.4% and increased 14.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 6.6% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 6% on an organic constant-currency basis.

The company’s stock has gained 10.7% over the past six months, outperforming the 9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

Employer Services’ revenues of $3.6 billion increased 8% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, meeting our estimate. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter.

PEO Services’ revenues rose 5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.7 billion and beat our estimate of $1.6 billion for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 732,000, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Interest on funds held for clients grew 29% from the year-ago quarter to $321 million and beat our estimate of $255.8 million. ADP’s average client funds balance increased 6% to $41.7 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 50 basis points to 3.1%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $1.5 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 140 basis points (bps) to 29.3%.

The margin of Employer Services increased 230 bps, while PEO Services decreased 220 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

ADP exited third-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 billion compared with $1.6 billion in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter’s figure.

Automatic Data Processing generated $1.5 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure amounted to $1.9 million.

FY24 Outlook

For 2024, ADP expects 6-7% revenue growth. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to register 10-12% growth. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to grow 60-70 bps.

Automatic Data Processing expects Employer Services revenues to grow 7-8%, whereas PEO Services revenues are expected to rise 3-4%.

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Trane Technologies plc TT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 results.

TT’s adjusted EPS of $1.94 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.3% and increased 37.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 5.7% and increased 15% year over year on a reported basis and 14% organically. Bookings were up 18% year over year on a reported basis and 17% organically.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

MAN’s quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year mainly due to the run-off Proservia Germany business and Argentina-related currency translation losses. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and dipped 7% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a constant-currency basis.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.