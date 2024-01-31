Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 beat the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Total revenues of $4.67 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.2% and improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reading on a reported basis as well as at cc.

Segments

Employer Services’ revenues of $2.9 billion increased 8% on a reported basis and 7% at cc. The figure met our estimate. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter’s reading.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

PEO Services’ revenues were up 3% year over year to $1.54 billion and beat our estimate of $1.53 billion for the first quarter. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 725,000, up 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Interest on funds held for clients increased 20% to $225 million and beat our estimate of $222 million. ADP’s average client funds balance decreased 2% to $32.6 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 50 basis points to 2.8%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s reading to $1.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 20 basis points (bps) to 24.6%.

The margin of Employer Services increased 170 bps while PEO Services declined 50 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited second-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.64 billion compared with $2.08 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

Automatic Data Processing generated $1.03 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $54.8 million.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ADP still expects revenues to register 6-7% growth. Adjusted EPS is expected to register 10-12% growth. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 23%. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to grow 60-70 bps, down from the previously guided 60-80 bps.

Automatic Data Processing expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 7-8%, while PEO Services revenues are expected to grow 3-4%.

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.8% and exceeded the year-ago quarter's figure by 31.8%. The company reported revenues of $2.57 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.9% year over year. Revenues, excluding billable expenses, totaled $1.77 billion, up 13% year over year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues declined from the year-ago quarter's level. Despite the earnings miss, the stock rose 5% since the company’s earnings release on Jan 25.

Adjusted EPS of 43 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7% and decreased 51.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.77 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.6% and decreased 9.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 7.4% at cc.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.