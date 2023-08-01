Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Price Target Increased by 10.50% to 260.22

The average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been revised to 260.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.50% from the prior estimate of 235.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.25 to a high of 299.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.24% from the latest reported closing price of 247.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.46%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 352,348K shares. The put/call ratio of ADP is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,828K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,611K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,669K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,399K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,963K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 90.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,030K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,441K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,021K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Background Information

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

