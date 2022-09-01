Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) closed the most recent trading day at $245.96, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the payroll and human resources company had gained 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 7.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Automatic Data Processing as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Automatic Data Processing is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.15 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $17.88 billion, which would represent changes of +14.84% and +8.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Automatic Data Processing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Automatic Data Processing currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Automatic Data Processing currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.55, so we one might conclude that Automatic Data Processing is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ADP's PEG ratio is currently 2.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Outsourcing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



