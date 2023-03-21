Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) closed the most recent trading day at $218.10, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the payroll and human resources company had lost 5.61% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 5.71% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Automatic Data Processing as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $2.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.89 billion, up 8.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.12 per share and revenue of $17.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.83% and +8.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Automatic Data Processing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Automatic Data Processing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Automatic Data Processing's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.04, which means Automatic Data Processing is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ADP has a PEG ratio of 2.21 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Outsourcing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

