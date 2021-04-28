Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups View

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.ADP reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% but declined 2% year over year. Total revenues of $4.10 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.3% and improved 1.3% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on an organic constant-currency basis.

So far this year, shares of ADP have gained 11.2% compared with 8.8% surge of the industry it belongs to and 12.3% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Segments in Detail

Employer Services revenues of $2.78 billion decreased 1% year over year on a reported and 2% on an organic constant-currency basis. Pays per control decreased 6% year over year. New business bookings increased 7%.

PEO Services revenues were up 7% year over year to $1.32 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 594,000, flat year over year.

Interest on funds held for clients decreased 32% to $107 million. The company’s average client funds balance increased 6% to $33.2 billion. Average interest yield on client funds declined 70 basis points to 1.3%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT decreased 2% year over year to $1.07 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin declined 90 basis points (bps) to 26.3%. The downfall was backed by rise in incentive compensation costs, implementation costs, and other growth investments, which were partially offset by higher revenues.

Employer Services segment margin decreased 120 bps. PEO Services segment margin grew 100 bps.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited third-quarter fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.89 billion compared with $1.60 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $1.99 billion was flat sequentially.

The company generated $1.25 billion of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $64.3 million. The company paid out dividends worth $397.8 million and repurchased shares worth $427.4 million.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

ADP now expects fiscal 2021 revenues to be up 2% to 3%. It had earlier expected revenues to be up 1% to 3%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be flat to 1%. It had earlier expected adjusted earnings to be down 2% to up 2%.

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and improved on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.9% and improved 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.

Robert Half’s RHI first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.

Omnicom’s OMC first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

Zacks Investment Research

