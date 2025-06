(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) will host an Investor Day at 9:00 AM ET on June 12, 2025. During Investor Day, members of the ADP senior management team will discuss the company''s strategic priorities and financial outlook.

To access the live webcast, log on to investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations

