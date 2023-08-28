Automatic Data (ADP) Benefits From Strong Business Model

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP boasts a robust business model, marked by substantial recurring revenues, favorable profit margins, exceptional client loyalty, and efficient capital usage. Moreover, its commitment to innovation, operational enhancements, and ongoing transformation initiatives underscores its strategic vision for continued success. Increasing expenses pressurize the bottom line.

In the past six months, ADP has grown 15.3%, outperforming the Outsourcing Market Industry’s 12.5% increase in the same time frame.

Factors Boding Well

ADP's three-tiered business strategy is instrumental in sustaining and enhancing its prominent position as a provider of human capital management (HCM) technology and services. The company is primarily concentrating on delivering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. Additionally, it is actively broadening its international presence in the HCM and HR Outsourcing sectors by leveraging established local software solutions and cloud-based solutions tailored for multi-country use.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

ADP boasts a robust business model characterized by substantial recurring revenues, favorable profit margins, impressive client retention rates, and minimal capital expenditure requirements. This financial stability affords ADP the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in promising areas.

ADP has made notable progress in increasing the adoption of its DataCloud services and has directed increased investment into inside sales, mid-market migrations, and service alignment initiatives as part of its ongoing transformation efforts. These initiatives are driving innovation, operational improvements, margin expansion, and enhanced innovation capabilities.

Furthermore, ADP's strategic acquisitions, such as Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card, and The Marcus Buckingham Company, have not only fortified its customer base but have also facilitated its expansion into international markets. The company remains committed to pursuing acquisitions, which strategically complement its overall business portfolio and are well-suited for seamless integration in the long term. The recent acquisition of Honu HR, Inc. DBA Sora (Sora) enhances its strategy to streamline HR processes through automation, combining Sora's user-friendly platform with ADP's HCM solutions for improved efficiency and employee experiences.

Threats for ADP

ADP's current ratio at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 0.99, lower than the current ratio of 1.00 reported at the end of the previous quarter. This indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

ADP has been witnessing a notable uptick in its expenditures due to ongoing acquisitions and investments in its transformation projects. Specifically, in fiscal year 2023, ADP incurred $13.8 billion as total expenses, indicating 8% year-over-year growth. In 2022, ADP's total expenses reached $12.8 billion, marking a substantial 10% increase compared with the previous year. This expense trend has persisted over several years, with expenses increasing 2% in 2021, 3% in fiscal 2020, 3.7% in fiscal 2019, and a significant 7.7% in fiscal 2018. Consequently, it is anticipated that this ongoing increase in expenses will continue to exert pressure on ADP's bottom-line financial performance in the foreseeable future.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ADP currently holds Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

These are the few Business Services stocks worth consideration by investors:

DocuSign DOCU has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters and has an earning surprise of 25.6%. The current year Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicate an 8.1% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.52 per share, indicating 24.1% year-over-year growth. DOCU currently sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CRA International CRAI has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed on two instances, with an earning surprise of 5.1%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicate a 6.6% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, indicating a 7.6% year-over-year decline. CRAI holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.

ABM Industries ABM has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters and has an earning surprise of 2.64%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicate a 3.5% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.51 per share, indicating a 4.1% year-over-year decline. ABM holds a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.