Automated Warehouses Will Drive Shopify Stock to $1,250, an Analyst Says

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have already jumped 167% so far in 2020, but will surge to new all-time highs over the coming year.

That's according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Josh Beck. On Tuesday, Beck raised his price target from $1,150 to $1,250, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on Shopify's stock. His new target represents potential gains for investors of roughly 17% over the stock's closing price on Monday of about $1,066.Â

Image source: Getty Images.

Beck sees the Shopify Fulfillment Network, which launched in 2019, as a catalyst for growth, and he is more bullish after a recent deep dive into its process. The company said late last year that it planned to spend more than $1 billion to build out its fulfillment capabilities over the coming five years, with the eventual aim of providing two-day shipping to 99% of the U.S., to better compete with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

He noted that the initiative has developed into "a full-fledged, tightly integrated fulfillment solution for Shopify merchants and includes order/inventory management solutions, branding and data controls, and access to scalable, flexible warehousing space to sell across multiple channels."

Shopify jump-started its ambitions last year with the $450 million acquisition of privately held 6 River Systems, a leading provider of collaborative warehouse fulfillment technology. Since then, the company has developed a vast array of software and robotic systems that automate and optimize many of the fulfillment functions.

Will Shopify's stock price hit $1,250? The evidence suggests that Beck's thinking is sound. Fulfillment is the natural next step in Shopify's evolution, giving its merchants the tools necessary to compete in an e-commerce world ruled by Amazon. Shopify generated $1.58 billion in revenue last year, but fulfillment represents a total addressable market of $500 billion in the coming years, helping to illustrate the magnitude of its opportunity.Â

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Shopify and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.