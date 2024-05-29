News & Insights

Automated Systems Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Automated Systems Holdings Limited (HK:0771) has released an update.

Automated Systems Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2024, received unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and reappointment of their auditor, Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited. The company confirmed full shareholder participation and voting rights, with no abstentions or opposition reported.

