GM

Automakers oppose US bid to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators

December 19, 2023 — 07:14 pm EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Major automakers including General Motors GM.N, Toyota 7203.T and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Tuesday they oppose a bid by U.S. auto safety regulators to require the recall of 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive.

Officials with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said at a public hearing that the inflators produced by those two auto suppliers should be recalled because they may rupture and send metal fragments flying.

It would be one of the largest recalls in U.S. history.

