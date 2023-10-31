Automakers oppose Cleveland-Cliffs push to buy U.S. Steel

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A group representing major automakers on Tuesday said the industry opposes steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs's CLF.N proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel X.N, saying it would increase auto industry costs and slow electric vehicle sales.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors GM.N, Toyota Motor 7203.T, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Hyundai005380.KS and other major automakers, in a letter to Congress and U.S. regulators cited the combined steel companies dominant market share for steel used to produce vehicle structural frames, for automotive surface panels like doors, hoods and fenders as well as steel used for electric vehicle (EV) motors.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

