Automakers back U.S. restoring California emissions authority

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Five automakers including Ford Motor Co F.N, Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE and Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Tuesday backed efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to restore California's ability to set its own strict tailpipe and zero-emission vehicle standards.

Joined by BMW AG BMWG.DE and Volvo Cars, the automakers in a court filing backed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision to restore the authority that was withdrawn under former President Donald Trump.

Last month, a group of 17 states filed a challenge to the EPA decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

