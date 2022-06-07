US Markets
Automakers back U.S. restoring California emissions authority

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Five automakers including Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and Honda Motor Co on Tuesday backed efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to restore California's ability to set its own strict tailpipe and zero-emission vehicle standards.

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Five automakers including Ford Motor Co F.N, Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE and Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Tuesday backed efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to restore California's ability to set its own strict tailpipe and zero-emission vehicle standards.

Joined by BMW AG BMWG.DE and Volvo Cars, the automakers in a court filing backed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision to restore the authority that was withdrawn under former President Donald Trump.

Last month, a group of 17 states filed a challenge to the EPA decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

