Automaker Volvo Cars to stop funding Polestar, quarterly earnings above estimates

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Thursday it would stop providing funding to Polestar PSNY.O as it reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings.

Volvo said full operational and financial support to Swedish luxury carmaker Polestar would in the future come from Geely, Polestar's co-owner.

Volvo Cars operating income excluding joint ventures and associates rose to 6.7 billion Swedish crowns ($643.83 million)in the quarter from a year-ago 3.9 billion.

Analysts polled by LSEG had expected an adjusted/ earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 6.5 billion.

