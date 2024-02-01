News & Insights

Automaker Volvo Cars to stop funding Polestar, quarterly earnings above estimates

February 01, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Thursday it would stop providing funding to Polestar PSNY.O as it reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings.

Volvo said full operational and financial support to Swedish luxury carmaker Polestar would in the future come from Geely, Polestar's co-owner.

Volvo Cars operating income excluding joint ventures and associates rose to 6.7 billion Swedish crowns ($643.83 million)in the quarter from a year-ago 3.9 billion.

Analysts polled by LSEG had expected an adjusted/ earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 6.5 billion.

($1 = 10.4065 Swedish crowns)

