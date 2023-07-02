News & Insights

Oil

Automaker Stellantis signs battery metals offtake deal with Australia's Kuniko

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 02, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds more details on the deal throughout, updates shares

July 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Kuniko KNI.AX said on Monday it had signed an offtake and equity investment agreement with automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI to support the development of its Norwegian battery metals projects.

Stellantis would invest 5 million euros ($5.45 million) at an issue price of A$0.467 per share in the battery metals miner in return for a near 20% stake, Kuniko said.

Kuniko shares rose as much as 58.1% to A$0.680, their highest level since Oct. 31.

Under the deal, announced by Stellantis on Friday, the carmaker will also get 35% of the nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate produced from Kuniko's Norway exploration projects for nine years.

The funds from the Stellantis' equity investment will be used to advance Kuniko's brownfield and greenfield battery metals exploration projects in Norway, the company said.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.