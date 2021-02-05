Automaker Mahindra's quarterly profit slides as costs mount

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS reported a 90% slump in third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain disruptions and shortage of certain auto components led the carmaker to record higher costs.

Profit after tax was 309.3 million rupees ($4.24 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 3.07 billion rupees last year, Mahindra said.

($1 = 72.9350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

