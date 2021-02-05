Automaker Mahindra's quarterly profit slides as costs mount

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 90% slump in third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain disruptions and shortage of certain auto components led the carmaker to record higher costs.

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS reported a 90% slump in third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain disruptions and shortage of certain auto components led the carmaker to record higher costs.

Profit after tax was 309.3 million rupees ($4.24 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 3.07 billion rupees last year, Mahindra said.

($1 = 72.9350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters