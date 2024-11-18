Autolus Therapeutics upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $7.60, up from $7. The recent approval of lead asset Aucatzyl represents a de-risking event for the company’s technology platform and manufacturing facilities and the label granted by the FDA supports Aucatzyl’s differentiated safety profile, contends the firm, which sees “a significant dislocation between the company’s fundamental valuation and current market value.”
