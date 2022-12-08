Markets
Autolus Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 75 Mln ADSs At $2.00/ADS

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 75 million American Depositary Shares at a public offering price of $2.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of $150.0 million.

In addition, Autolus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.25 million ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.

