Autolus Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 75 Mln ADSs

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL), a company focused on T cell therapies, said on Friday that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 75 million American Depositary Shares or ADSs representing 75 million shares at $2 per ADS, for total proceeds of $150 million.

The drug maker has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.25 million ADSs at the public offering price.

The offering is expected to close on December 13. Jefferies LLC, William Blair & Company L.L.C. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are working as joint book runners for the offering.

