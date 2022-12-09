Markets
AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 75 Mln ADSs

December 09, 2022 — 02:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL), a company focused on T cell therapies, said on Friday that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 75 million American Depositary Shares or ADSs representing 75 million shares at $2 per ADS, for total proceeds of $150 million.

The drug maker has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.25 million ADSs at the public offering price.

The offering is expected to close on December 13. Jefferies LLC, William Blair & Company L.L.C. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are working as joint book runners for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUTL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.