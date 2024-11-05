Autolus Therapeutics to present clinical data updates at ASH 2024

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) announces the online publication of four abstracts submitted to the American Society of Hematology, ASH, Annual Meeting, to be held from December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego. Title: Deep Molecular Remission May Predict Better Outcomes: In this session we report on the correlation between depth of measurable residual disease (MRD)-negative remission and clinical outcomes in patients treated with obe-cel. Title: Obecabtagene autoleucel for Adult Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Reduction in tumor burden at LD through bridging therapy with IInotuzumab ozogamicin, INO, led to more favorable survival outcomes compared with bridging therapy without INO, while maintaining a tolerable safety profile. Title: Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs: from the analysis demonstrated that management costs for CRS and ICANS events generally increase with severity, but these events were rare in the FELIX study. Title: Risk Factors Associated with Sub-Optimal Outcomes: Patients with high-risk HT scores had consistently worse outcomes than patients with low-risk HT scores, leading to the view that further studies are warranted.
