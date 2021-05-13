Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL) Moves 35.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL) shares soared 35.5% in the last trading session to close at $6.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The company announced that its investigational CD19 CAR T cell therapy, AUTO1, achieved 100% complete remission in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma in an early-stage study. This might have been driving the rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $0.31 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AUTL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

