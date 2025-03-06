Autolus Therapeutics plc to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Autolus Therapeutics will announce 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, before US markets open. A conference call and webcast with management will take place at 8:30 am EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update, with participants required to pre-register for dial-in details. The company, which has developed the FDA-approved product AUCATZYL and a pipeline targeted at cancer and autoimmune diseases, uses advanced T cell programming technologies to create more effective therapies. Further information can be found on their website.

LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and operational highlights before open of US markets on Thursday, March 20, 2025.





Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/12:30 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this



link



to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the



events section



of Autolus’ website.







About Autolus Therapeutics plc







Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved product, AUCATZYL, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit



www.autolus.com









Contact:







Amanda Cray





+1 617-967-0207







a.cray@autolus.com







Olivia Manser





+44 7780 471 568







o.manser@autolus.com





