Autolus Therapeutics plc Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Autolus Therapeutics will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 12, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing advanced T cell therapies, announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational updates before U.S. markets open on August 12, 2025. Following this release, the management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss the results and provide a general business update. Participants wishing to join the call must pre-register to receive the necessary access information, and a simultaneous audio webcast will be available on the company's website. Autolus is known for its innovative T cell therapies aimed at treating various cancers and autoimmune diseases, with a market therapy, AUCATZYL®, and ongoing product development efforts.

Potential Positives

Announcement of second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights indicates ongoing transparency and commitment to investor relations.

Upcoming conference call and webcast provide stakeholders the opportunity to engage directly with management and gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

Autolus Therapeutics continues to progress its pipeline, which includes both a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and candidates for serious conditions, showcasing active development in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Utilization of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies suggests a competitive edge in developing advanced therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Potential Negatives

Company is in an early commercial stage, which may indicate limited revenue and operational challenges.



Dependent on the success of ongoing clinical developments, which could pose risks to future financial performance.



The need for pre-registration to access the conference call may deter broader investor engagement and transparency.

FAQ

When will Autolus Therapeutics announce its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Autolus Therapeutics will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 12, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.

What time is the Autolus conference call on August 12, 2025?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 AM EDT / 1:30 PM BST on August 12, 2025.

How can participants join the Autolus conference call?

Participants must pre-register using the provided link to receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN for the conference call.

Where can I find the Autolus webcast and replay?

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed on the events section of the Autolus Therapeutics website.

What types of therapies does Autolus Therapeutics develop?

Autolus Therapeutics develops next-generation T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases using proprietary programming technologies.

$AUTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $AUTL stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AUTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUTL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

$AUTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AUTL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AUTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 03/21/2025

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.





Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am EDT/13:30pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using



this link



to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the



events section



of Autolus’ website.







About Autolus Therapeutics plc







Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL



®



, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit



www.autolus.com



.







Contact:







Amanda Cray





+1 617-967-0207







a.cray@autolus.com





