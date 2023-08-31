Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (AUTL) Price Target Increased by 9.15% to 8.14

The average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been revised to 8.14 / share. This is an increase of 9.15% from the prior estimate of 7.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.65% from the latest reported closing price of 3.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 1.12%, an increase of 28.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 112,017K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Syncona Portfolio holds 21,347K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares representing 11.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,000K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 12,000K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 63.30% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 9,217K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

