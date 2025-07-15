Autolus Therapeutics Grants Stock Options to 60 Employees Under 2025 Inducement Plan

Autolus Therapeutics grants stock options to 60 employees to incentivize employment following Nasdaq regulations.

Autolus Therapeutics plc announced on July 15, 2025, that its Board of Directors' compensation committee has granted stock options to purchase a total of 360,550 shares of common stock to 60 employees as part of the 2025 Inducement Plan. This grant, compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), is intended as an inducement for new hires and features an exercise price of $2.47 per share, matching the stock's closing price on July 9, 2025. The options have a ten-year term, with vesting occurring over four years: 25% on the one-year anniversary and the rest in monthly increments, contingent on continued employment. Autolus specializes in developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases and has both marketed products and a pipeline of candidates.

Potential Positives

The grant of stock options to 60 employees indicates a commitment to attracting and retaining talent, which is crucial for a biopharmaceutical company's growth and innovation.

The stock options are linked to the company's 2025 Inducement Plan, suggesting a strategic approach to incentivize performance and align employee interests with shareholder value.

Having a stock option exercise price equal to the recent closing price may enhance employee morale and motivation, as they benefit directly from the company's potential success.

The structured vesting schedule of the options, requiring continued service, promotes long-term commitment from new employees, which can lead to stability and progress within the company.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of stock options to 60 employees may raise concerns among investors about the potential dilution of existing shares.

The need to grant stock options as an inducement for new employees might signal challenges in attracting talent in a competitive biopharmaceutical environment.

Stock options being tied to employee retention indicates the company may be facing difficulties in maintaining its workforce, particularly in its early commercial stage.

FAQ

What stock options were granted by Autolus Therapeutics?

Autolus granted stock options to purchase 360,550 shares to 60 employees as part of their 2025 Inducement Plan.

What is the exercise price for the stock options?

The exercise price for the stock options is $2.47 per share, matching the closing price on July 9, 2025.

How do the vesting conditions work for these options?

The options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary and the rest in monthly installments.

How is Autolus Therapeutics positioned in the biopharmaceutical industry?

Autolus is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Where can I find more information about Autolus Therapeutics?

More information about Autolus Therapeutics can be found on their official website at www.autolus.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AUTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $AUTL stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AUTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUTL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

$AUTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AUTL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AUTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 03/21/2025

LONDON & GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 360,550 shares of its common stock to 60 employees pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Autolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The options have an exercise price of $2.47 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Autolus’ common stock on July 9, 2025. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with Autolus through the applicable vesting dates.







About Autolus Therapeutics plc







Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL



®



, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit



www.autolus.com



.







Contact:







Amanda Cray





Executive Director, Investor Relations & External Communications





+1 617-967-0207







a.cray@autolus.com





