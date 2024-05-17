Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC (Symbol: AUTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.50, changing hands as high as $4.84 per share. Autolus Therapeutics PLC shares are currently trading up about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUTL's low point in its 52 week range is $2.01 per share, with $7.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.53.

