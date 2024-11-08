Autolus Therapeutics announces FDA approval of Aucatzyl

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) announces the U.S. FDA has granted marketing approval for Aucatzyl for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

