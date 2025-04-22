Autolus Therapeutics to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8

Autolus Therapeutics will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation programmed T cell therapies, has announced the upcoming release of its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights on May 8, 2025, before US markets open. Management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT to discuss these results and provide a business update, with participants required to pre-register for dial-in details. Autolus is known for its proprietary T cell programming technologies, an FDA-approved product named AUCATZYL, and a development pipeline addressing cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Autolus Therapeutics is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing investors and stakeholders with important updates on its financial performance.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results, highlighting transparency and engagement with the investment community.

Autolus has an FDA-approved product, AUCATZYL, which positions the company favorably in the biopharmaceutical market and indicates successful regulatory progress.

The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases, showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer therapies.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Autolus announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Autolus will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before US markets open.

How can I access the conference call for Q1 2025 results?

Participants must pre-register to obtain dial-in numbers and a personal PIN for the conference call.

What time is the Autolus conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 am EDT / 13:30 pm BST on May 8, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of the Autolus financial results?

The audio webcast and replay will be available in the events section of Autolus' website.

What therapies does Autolus Therapeutics develop?

Autolus develops next-generation T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, including the FDA-approved AUCATZYL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AUTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $AUTL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AUTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUTL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AUTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AUTL forecast page.

Full Release



LONDON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights before open of US markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/13:30 pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this



link



to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the



events section



of Autolus’ website.







About Autolus Therapeutics plc







Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved product, AUCATZYL, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit



www.autolus.com









Contact:







Amanda Cray





+1 617-967-0207







a.cray@autolus.com







Olivia Manser





+44 7780 471 568







o.manser@autolus.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.