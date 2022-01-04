Stocks
AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics: Risky Biopharmaceutical Company with No Catalysts

Contributor
Stavros Georgiadis TipRanks
Published

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments.

The company was founded in 2018, and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

I am bearish on AUTL stock. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company does not have any meaningful revenue, and as a result, it is unprofitable.

Autolus Therapeutics Biggest Risk

AUTL stock is very nearly trading among penny stocks.

First for its low market capitalization of less than $385 million, second for its poor fundamentals, third because biotech stocks tend to be volatile.

The pipeline of Autolus Therapeutics is in Phase 1 or preclinical trials now. This means that commercialization of its products for cancer treatment may be several quarters away, and in the worst-case scenario, several years away.

News that Blackstone Life Sciences “will provide up to $250 million in equity and product financing to support Autolus’ advancement of its CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy product candidate,” was positive, sending AUTL stock to $7 a share in mid-November.

This rally was short-lived, with the stock currently trading close to $5.

What factors can move AUTL stock other than clinical trials, and positive developments? AUTL stock earnings will likely not be a catalyst, as the company does not generate meaningful revenue. For 2020 total revenue reported was $242,000.

Q3 2021 Results

Some key insights about Q3 2021 were that cash on September 30, 2021, was reported to be $173.1 million, compared to $216.4 million on June 30, 2021.

On a year-over-year basis, total operating expenses were $40.4 million compared to $42.7 million in Q3 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $34.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $37.3 million for the same period in 2020. The reason for this is that shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Weighted-average basic and diluted ordinary shares in Q3 2021 were 72,896,362 compared to 52,093,826 in Q3 2020. It is simply a mathematical calculation, a larger number of weighted average shares resulted in lower net losses.

Autolus estimates "that its current cash on hand will provide the Company with a cash runway into H1 2023.”

In the first nine months of 2021, Autolus Therapeutics reported a cumulative free cash flow of ($115.97 million). Things do not look rosy at all, and further stock dilution is a very likely scenario.

The stock has an Altman Z-score of 1.09, which places it in the distress zone. This implies bankruptcy possibility in the next two years.

Wall Street's Take

Autolus Therapeutics has a Strong Buy consensus based on four Buys and one Hold. The average Autolus Therapeutics price target of $12.13 implies 132.8% upside potential.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates  Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUTL

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular