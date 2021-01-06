Autolus Decides To Focus On AUTO1 Programme; To Implement Cost Savings

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics has decided to prioritise the development of the AUTO1 programme for Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The phase 1b/2 pivotal study for the AUTO1 programme is under way and the company plans to provide a full data read out from the study in calendar year 2022. Autolus will reduce its overall headcount by approximately 20 percent. The company expects to realise cost savings, on an annualised basis, of approximately $15 million once the operational changes are fully implemented.

Autolus has promoted David Brochu to Chief Technology Officer with expanded responsibilities from Senior Vice President, Product Delivery. Senior Vice Presidents Adam Hacker and Nushmia Khokhar will be leaving the company.

Autolus also plans to seek partnership opportunities to fund additional clinical development plans for AUTO3, in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma, currently in a phase 1/2 trial.

