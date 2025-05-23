Autolus: CHMP Recommends European Commission Approval Of Obecabtagene Autoleucel

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended European Commission approval of obecabtagene autoleucel, or obe-cel, for the treatment of adult patients, 26+, with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The CHMP recommendation was based on the results of the FELIX study, an open-label, multi centre, single arm study in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Obe-cel is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and authorized by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

