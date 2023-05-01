Autolus (AUTL) Selects Cardinal Health for Cell Therapy Supply

Autolus Therapeutics AUTL and Cardinal Health CAH inked a partnership deal for managing the supply chain of the former’s next-generation CAR-T cell therapies. Autolus, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developed a portfolio of CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.

These next-generation therapies aim to treat a range of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, and have shown promising results in early clinical trials. However, bringing these therapies to patients won’t be easy. It will require a complex supply chain that’s involved in the manufacturing, storing, transporting and administering of the therapies.

Significance of the Partnership

The company partnered with Cardinal Health to address the aforementioned supply-chain challenge and focus on its core activities of research, development and commercialization.

Cardinal Health, a leading healthcare services and products company, will provide Autolus with a range of services. These include clinical supply chain management, storage, distribution and logistics. The expertise and resources of Cardinal Health will help ensure safe and efficient delivery of AUTL'S CAR-T cell therapies.

The announcement regarding the partnership followed the recent completion of Autolus' Phase 1/2 clinical trial AUTO3 evaluating its CAR-T cell therapy candidate — obe-cel — for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The results of the trial were promising.

Autolus is also evaluating the abovementioned candidate as a potential treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The company’s collaboration with Cardinal Health is a crucial step toward bringing its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to market and changing the lives of cancer patients worldwide.

Conclusion

Autolus' tie-up with Cardinal Health marks a milestone in the company's journey toward bringing its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to market. Apart from ensuring efficient and timely treatment of cancer patients, the deal will also help AUTL to focus on its core activities of research, development and commercialization.

Recent Peer Developments

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL, along with Long Island University, announced the opening of the Center for Innovative Medication Management — a laboratory designed to provide an immersive pharmacy technology and analytics experience for the university’s pharmacy students.

In February, Omnicell announced fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings exceeded OMCL’s revised guidance for the quarter. This was due to increased revenues, lower cost of sales, solid expense management and lower performance-based compensations. Robust market demand for its advanced services was also encouraging.

The company’s newest launch of Specialty Pharmacy Services is expected to boost its portfolio. It will do so by providing enhanced clinical and business outcomes for customers across all settings of care.

In March, Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH announced the launch of Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier, a program designed to drive smarter and more effective scientific exchange.

The same month, Syneos Health announced a strategic partnership with KX, maker of kdb. Through this partnership, SYNH aims to make a data-driven approach to predict outcomes. The strategy will involve the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning abilities.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.