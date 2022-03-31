Autolus: EMA Grants Obe-cel Orphan Medical Product Designation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) announced the European Medicines Agency has granted obe-cel, the company's CAR T clinical candidate, Orphan Medical Product Designation for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. A key benefit of the designation is ten years of market exclusivity in the EU following marketing approval by the EMA.

Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus, said: "Recruitment is ongoing in the phase 2 portion of the pivotal study of obe-cel and we look forward to announcing first Phase 2 data this year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.