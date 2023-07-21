Autoliv's Q2 adjusted profit beats expectations helped by price hikes

Adds detail on results

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST, the world's largest airbag and seatbelt maker, reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter adjusted profit as sales jumped on the back of product launches and higher prices.

Adjusted operating profit at the Swedish group rose to $212 million from a year-earlier $124 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a $197 million crown profit.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

