Autoliv's Q2 adjusted profit beats expectations helped by price hikes

July 21, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST, the world's largest airbag and seatbelt maker, reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter adjusted profit as sales jumped on the back of product launches and higher prices.

Adjusted operating profit at the Swedish group rose to $212 million from a year-earlier $124 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a $197 million crown profit.

