Autoliv's "aggressive" price adjustments help Q4 core earnings top expectation

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analyst forecasts on Friday and said it had managed to restore profitability through aggressive price adjustments.

The world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $233 million from $177 million a year earlier.

The result beat estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv who had expected $224.8 million from the automotive supplier.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

