US Markets
ALV

Autoliv's "aggressive" price adjustments help Q4 core earnings top expectation

January 27, 2023 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds details

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analyst forecasts on Friday and said it had managed to restore profitability through aggressive price adjustments.

The world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $233 million from $177 million a year earlier.

The result beat estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv who had expected $224.8 million from the automotive supplier.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.