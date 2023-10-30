News & Insights

ALV

Autoliv to lay off about 220 of its employees in France

October 30, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds details on

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N said on Monday it plans to lay off about 220 employees at its major plants in France and to relocate another 100 to other sites, as part of the car parts maker's earlier announced global cuts announced in June.

The measures in France are expected to generate savings of about $10 million in 2024, reaching around $20 million in 2025 and around $25 million in 2026 when fully implemented, Autoliv said in a statement.

While the 220 layoffs would primarily be made within production overhead, functions such as sales, research and administration were also affected, Autoliv said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.