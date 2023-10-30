Autoliv to lay off about 220 of its employees in France

Adds details on

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N said on Monday it plans to lay off about 220 employees at its major plants in France and to relocate another 100 to other sites, as part of the car parts maker's earlier announced global cuts announced in June.

The measures in France are expected to generate savings of about $10 million in 2024, reaching around $20 million in 2025 and around $25 million in 2026 when fully implemented, Autoliv said in a statement.

While the 220 layoffs would primarily be made within production overhead, functions such as sales, research and administration were also affected, Autoliv said.

