Autoliv To Launch Bag-on-bike Airbag For Two-wheeler Riders

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), a Swedish automotive safety equipment provider, said on Friday that it plans to manufacture bag-on-bike airbag that reduces the risk of serious injuries after frontal crashes during two-wheeler rides.

The production of the new motorcycle safety product is scheduled to begin in the first-quarter of2025.

Jordi Lombarte, CEO of Autoliv, said: "Our goal is to offer a complete and cost-efficient bag-on-bike system to facilitate the introduction of this technology for a wide variety of motorcycles. The Autoliv bag-on-bike airbag system will include an airbag and an optional in-house-developed electronic crash sensor to complete the system…"

