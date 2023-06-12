News & Insights

US Markets
ALV

Autoliv says to meet or exceed mid-term growth target

June 12, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds detail on cost inflation and background from paragraph 4

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST said on Monday it expected to meet or exceed its medium-term business growth target while reiterating all of its financial goals for this year, a week after announcing around 8,000 job cuts to save costs.

The world's largest maker of airbags and seatbelts said that due to price increases to offset high cost inflation, its business expansion was on track to significantly exceed growth in light vehicle production (LVP) by four percentage points per year.

In a statement ahead of its U.S. investor day, Autoliv said when adjusting for those price increases, it would meet or exceed that growth target set for 2022 to 2024.

Abnormally high cost inflation has squeezed Autoliv and other car industry suppliers for the past few years, prompting tough price increase negotiations with their customers.

As raw material prices have since started to stabilise and the availability of semiconductors has started to return, LVP has also slowly started to recover, a metric Autoliv is highly dependent on.

In addition to reiterating its medium and long term targets, Autoliv also confirmed its full-year targets of an adjusted operating margin of about 8-5%.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, additional reporting by Agata Rybska, editing by Terje Solsvik and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.